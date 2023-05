The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

That ticket was purchased at Sunshine Food Store & Car Wash, 150 Blackhorse Pike, Mount Ephraim in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 19, drawing were: 05, 11, 41, 44 and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

