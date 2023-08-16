$1M Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold In Sussex County

A ticket matching all five white balls for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing was sold at 3 in 1 Deli, 50 Hopatchung Road in Hopatcong, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 18, 39, 42, 57, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $20 million, and the next drawing will be held Thursday, August 17.

