Win Free Auntie Anne's Pretzels For One Year: Here's How

The pretzel chain will give away three exclusive Golden Brown Cards, each good for a full year of free original or cinnamon sugar pretzels. The cards can also be used for free original lemonade and one catering order for up to 50 people.

The contest's details will be revealed through the company's Instagram page on Saturday, July 26, in celebration of National Auntie Day. Fans are encouraged to follow and enter for a chance to win what the company is calling its most iconic offering yet.

The cards are named after the golden-brown color of Auntie Anne's popular pretzels.

"National Auntie Day is the perfect time to drop something that feels as iconic as our pretzels — and the exclusive release of the Golden Brown Card is it," said marketing vice president Megan Swader. "The Golden Brown Card is our way of celebrating the fans who crave our pretzels the most, and we can't wait to see the excitement it sparks."

Auntie Anne's is also giving its rewards members a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel item on July 26. The offer must be redeemed through the Auntie Anne's app.

The contest, which ends on Saturday, Aug. 9, is open to adults in every state except New York and Florida.

