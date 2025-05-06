Long-Range Forecast Reveals If Rounds Of Rain, Storms Will End Before Mother's Day

There will be new rounds of showers and several storms Tuesday, May 6, through the end of the workweek. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)Severe thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday in the areas shown in yellow in the second image above.

Areas in the darkest shade of green in the third image could see between 4 and 8 inches through Wednesday, May 7. This covers northeastern Pennsylvania, parts of interior New York, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and areas in northern New England.

Surrounding areas in the next lighter shade are projected to see 2 to 4 inches during that time.

Areas in the lightest shade are expected to get 1 to 2 inches.

There is some good news in the long-range forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cloudy day on Friday, May 9, with more rain lightly, skies will finally clear starting in the first half of the weekend.

The will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, May 10, follow by a mostly sunny Mother's Day, on Sunday, May 11.

