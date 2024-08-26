Will New Owner With 'Magic Touch' Get This Bergen County Tudor Its Mojo Back?

The 2,316-square-foot home at 272 W. Ivy Lane in Englewood was listed by by Bonnie Bernhardt of ReMax, at $679,000 on June 5.

According to Compass agent Juan Gamarra, who represented the buyer, all four floors of the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house were renovated within the last year, however, upkeep wasn't quite where it should've been.

"Unfortunately, it lost its spark," the agent said.

Along came 272 W. Ivy Lane's new owner, who closed the sale on Aug. 21, for $712,000.

"The new owner saw the true value of the home, just needing some of her magic touch," Gamarra said.

"A small updating project will pay off in the fast-appreciating market of Englewood, with similar comparable homes selling for upwards of $900,000," the realtor said."

An "unbeatable" location on a corner lot, and on the border of Tenafly, along with access to the city's public school system made it a highly-desired property, Gamarra said.

The listing says other selling points include quartz countertops in the kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances, a private deck overlooking the backyard, a second kitchen in a fully-finished basement, plenty of storage, a loft with a fireplace that could double as an office

