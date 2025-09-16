Wife Of NJ's Akon Files For Divorce From Polygamous Rapper After Nearly 29 Years

Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce the rapper, who grew up in Union City and Newark, citing irreconcilable differences, on Thursday, Sept. 11, four days before their 29th wedding anniversary, PEOPLE reported.

The couple have one child, a 17-year-old daughter.

Akon has said he believes in polygamy and says he has nine children.

“[Polygamy is] part of our culture. Absolutely,” The 52-year-old "Smack That" rapper said on Zeze Millz. “For me, it looks normal, because it’s culture for us. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account.”

Akon said he is there for his nine children, raising them to be responsible and understanding.

“My job ain't to be doing all that extra stuff and these holidays and recitals," Akon said in the interview. "While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. Communication allows me to be there every day. That’s what my FaceTime phone is for.”

Singer AMirror said she is one of Akon's four wives. The four wives live in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Africa, AMirror said on Rie Wit The Tea.

“We all have different households, we all have different lifestyles,” she said. “We don’t have to see each other so we don’t have to be cool with each other. This is our culture. Every woman wants to be the only one, and it’s okay.”

