Widow Sues Paramus Bar Saying Husband Was Overserved Before Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Robin Torella alleges that The Orange Lantern on Route 17 “negligently and unlawfully served alcoholic beverages to the visibly intoxicated decedent, Harry J. Torella Jr.” prior to the crash last June, according to a civil complaint filed Friday, Oct. 24, in Essex County Superior Court.

The lawsuit claims the bar’s actions “directly contributed” to 53-year-old Torella's death and seeks damages under New Jersey’s Wrongful Death Act and Dram Shop Liability Law for loss of support, companionship, and income

The Orange Lantern declined to comment.

Torella, 53, was heading south when he lost control of his motorcycle and overturned around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 8, near milepost 156.8 in Clifton, according to New Jersey State Police. Torella was ejected from his bike and critically injured. He died on Wednesday, June 18, according to his obituary on the Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home website.

The Verona dad was an auto appraiser for Snapsheet in Chicago and a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, according to his obituary. Born in Livingston, he previously lived in Belleville and Cedar Grove before moving to Verona ten years ago.

He is survived by his wife, Robin (née Romano) Torella, children Marissa Torella, Dana Rafferty (Bobby), and Nickolas Donnamaria, and grandchildren Robert and Liana Rafferty, his obituary says.

