'Why Are You Stopping Me?' Motorcyclist Leads Wild Chase Through Bergen County Yards, Cops Say

A 34-year-old Bergen County man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a wild motorcycle chase through streets and lawns.

Jorge Maldonado-Perez

 Photo Credit: East Rutherford PD
Cecilia Levine
East Rutherford Police Sgt. Rubino attempted to stop a motorcycle with an unclear license plate on Paterson Avenue on Saturday, June 21, according to East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone.

Instead of pulling over, the operator, later identified as Jorge Malndonado-Perez, 34, “refused to stop and continued traveling on Paterson Avenue,” Yannacone said. At one point, the driver turned around and yelled, “Why are you stopping me?” police said.

In an effort to evade police, Maldonado-Perez made several U-turns at intersections, mounted curbs, and rode on sidewalks, Yannacone said. He eventually turned down Mozart Street and drove across a lawn before stopping and running inside his own home on Mozart Street, Yannacone said.

Maldonado-Perez refused to exit as backup officers arrived, but eventually came to the front door, where he was arrested.

Maldonado-Perez was charged with eluding police, obstruction, and resisting arrest. He also received numerous motor vehicle summonses, Yannacone said. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

