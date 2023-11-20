Whose House? Celebs To Cut Ribbon On New Paramus Barnes & Noble

Rev. Run and his wife, Justine Simmons, along with Harlan Coben will be at the space formerly occupied by Big Lots! on Route 17 Friday, Nov. 24, to cut the ribbon and sign copies of their books.

“It was a dark day when we lost our Paramus bookstore in March after 28 very happy years," Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said.

"As it happens, there is a silver lining to losing the old store: "This one is better in every way."

The new location at 634 Route 17 North showcases the highly-lauded bookstore design seen in the most recent Barnes & Noble store openings. All the best books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller, as well as a freshly redesigned B&N Café are included.

The beloved used books section will be returning to the Paramus bookstore in the first quarter of 2024.

In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller has opened more than 30 new bookstores in 2023 and plans to open more than 50 in 2024.

"We are delighted to return so quickly with this beautiful and enormous new bookstore," Daunt said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.