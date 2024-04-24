Whole Foods Worker Goes Missing After Shift At North Jersey Store: Police

Rousier Romain did not return home after he left his shift abruptly at the Whole Foods in Vauxhall, Township of Union police said. Romaine left Whole Foods at 3:40 p.m. and was last seen on foot in the parking lot near the fence along the edge of Route 78, adjacent to the property, police said.

Romain’s vehicle was found parked in the lot and his cell phone is currently turned off, police said. Romain suffers from several medical conditions which require medication, police said..

A comprehensive search of the area was performed by members of the Union Police Department with assistance from the K-9 unit from the Union County Sheriff’s Office but was unable to locate him. Additionally, a drone flyover was conducted and the New Jersey State Police, transit authorities and local hospitals were notified, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding Romain or his current whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Odete Mirao at 908-851-5000 or OMirao@uniontownship.com.

