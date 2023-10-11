Whole Foods Announces Jersey City Opening Date

Whole Foods Market announced it is opening its new Jersey City location on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. The 51,156-square foot supermarket, at Washington Street and Columbus Drive is the store's first location in Jersey City.

The store said it will feature 1,000 items from the Northeast and include a produce department, specialty cheesemaker department with more than 200 types of cheese, a prepared foods section and a bakery department.

Opening day will feature complimentary coffee and pastries and the first 300 customers will receive a limited-edition tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

