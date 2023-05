The mishap at Eisele's Nursery & Garden Center on Oradell Avenue occurred around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 28.

The elderly driver had the Subaru Crosstrek in reverse when it tipped into the unmarked trench in an area of the nursery where digging is being done.

Both he and his wife were out of the vehicle when police arrived.

Bergen Brookside Towing pulled the SUV out.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.