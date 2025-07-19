Who Is Pete DeJoy: Co-Founder Taking Over AI Firm Following Coldplay Kiss Cam Cuddle Fallout

The AI company has been in damage control since former CEO Andy Byron was spotted cuddling with the company's human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, on Wednesday, July 16, on the Jumbotron of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both are married — but not to each other.

The company announced on X that DeJoy would step in as interim CEO on Friday after Byron said he would step away from the position.

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

DeJoy previously served as Astronomer’s chief product officer, the company said.

He has not commented publicly on the incident. However, he reportedly liked a LinkedIn post by Zachary Hensley, a former Astronomer vice president, admitting he laughed at the memes circulating about the scandal, Page Six reported.

DeJoy is a Bowdoin College graduate who currently lives in Brooklyn. He's been with Astronomer for eight years, according to his LinkedIn.

