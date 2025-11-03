Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

The "Friends" star, 56, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing her hugging her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, with her 44.6M Instagram followers.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished. ❤️," the caption reads.

It’s the first time Aniston has publicly acknowledged the relationship, which had been rumored for months. The pair were spotted together in July on Spain’s Mallorca island, sparking speculation that the actress had found love again.

Curtis, 50, is a mental health and wellness expert with 683K Instagram followers whose career spans three decades.

According to his website, “For the last 30 years my mission has been to change the health and wellness of the world. First as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and now as an author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator.”

He adds, “I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love.”

Fans and friends flooded Aniston’s comments section with excitement and heart emojis, celebrating the star’s new romance.

