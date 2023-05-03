WHO IS HE? Unidentified Jogger Unresponsive After Collapsing At Lyndhurst Park

The jogger -- believed to be in his 50s to early 60s -- stopped and hunched over, then grabbed his chest and collapsed on the running track in Riverside County Park North around 9 a.m. May 3, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police officer brothers Angel and Steven Batista and Detective Thomas McSweeney began CPR on the unresponsive victim, who Auteri said wasn't carrying any identification.

They applied defibrillator shocks, the third of which revived him, the lieutenant said.

An EMS unit reportedly administered another shock while taking the victim to Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, where he was rushed into surgery.

The victim jogger was described as white, thin, about 150 pounds, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall, with slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair and wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

ANYONE who might be able to identify him is asked to call Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900.

