White Manna Hamburgers Crowned Best Burger Joint In North Jersey Competition

There you have it, another victory for White Manna Hamburgers.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The acclaimed Hackensack burger joint whose sliders have won the love of diners from across the United States won the Daily Voice "Best Burgers in North Jersey" competition.

The no-frills River Street eatery around since 1946 is famous for its shakes, crinkle cut fries, and its unmistakable its sliders.

White Manna Hamburgers has been featured on "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" on the Travel Channel, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" on Food Network, and more.

It's been crowned the best burger joint by many a news outlet and food critic — and this time, Daily Voice readers.

See the results below.

