White House Weighing Suspension Of Habeas Corpus To Combat Immigration Crisis: Reports

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told reporters that the move is being considered to "take care of the immigration problem," ABC News said.

Suspension of habeas corpus is traditionally reserved for "actual rebellion or invasion posing the most dire threats to public safety," according to CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig.

"The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it," the Constitution reads.

Now, the question is, what constitutes an invasion?

The Trump administration — and the president himself — have repeatedly referred to "migrant criminals" and "the largest invasion in the history of our country," theoretically giving them the authority to suspend habeas corpus.

Miller's comments come as the administration has been challenged by some judges and courts over sudden deportations, ICE raids, the removal of some foreign students, and most notably, the widely covered mistaken deportation of "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

On Friday, May 10, Miller said that any possible suspension of habeas corpus would "depend on whether the courts do the right thing or not."

"The courts aren't just at war with the executive branch. The courts are at war, these radical rogue judges, with the legislative branch as well too," Miller said, according to Axios. "All of that will inform the choice that the president ultimately makes."

Trump himself has not publicly discussed the suspension of habeas corpus.

"The Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion," Miller said to reporters on Friday.

Suspending habeas corpus has rarely been invoked by presidents.

President Abraham Lincoln did so in 1861 and 1863 during the Civil War, then by Congress during the Reconstruction Era as the Ku Klux Klan rose to prominence. It was also suspended in the Philippines during an insurrection and during World War II after the Pearl Harbor attack.

"Essentially — I spoke to Steve Vladeck, the constitutional law scholar, who said that habeas is so fundamental that it is a right that is in the original Constitution under Article I, and that the overwhelming consensus is that it's long been that only Congress can suspend habeas corpus," PBS White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said after Miller's comments.

"The only other time that a president has essentially done this is when it appears as though Congress is not in session."

