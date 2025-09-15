White House Posts Video After Second Strike On Alleged Venezuela Traffickers, Killing 3

Trump said the latest action took place on Monday, Sept. 15, and followed a similar strike on Tuesday, Sept. 2, that killed 11.

As with the first incident, the White House shared footage online and framed the mission as part of a broader campaign against Venezuela-linked narcotrafficking networks.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The strike happened while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in international waters… en route to the US,” calling the cartels a threat to “US national security, foreign policy, and vital interests.”

The White House echoed that message on X, warning, “BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!” and linking to video of the operation.

The Sept. 2 strike was first announced by Trump during an Oval Office briefing and later described by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a “lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela,” Daily Voice previously reported.

Trump said at the time the target was linked to Tren de Aragua, described in his post as a designated foreign terrorist organization operating under the control of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, and that 11 were killed with no US casualties.

The Pentagon has recently increased its assets in the region, deploying destroyers, a guided-missile cruiser, and the USS Iwo Jima, which carries more than 2,500 Marines and can launch aircraft.

According to earlier reporting, this signals a stepped-up counternarcotics posture focused on networks tied to Venezuela.

In response, Maduro mobilized 15,000 Venezuelan troops to the border, calling US actions the greatest threat to South America in a century.

As with the first incident, officials did not immediately release the vessel type, precise location, or munition details for Monday’s strike.

