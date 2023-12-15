White Christmas This Year? Here's What Meteorologists Are Projecting

According to weather prediction centers and meteorologists, warmer temps are putting a damper on the chances of snow this year.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is showing temps 40 to 50 percent higher than average from Dec. 22 to 28, with normal precipitation.

While the Rockies and interior parts of the Northeast have a high probability of at least one inch of snow — the definition of a white Christmas — it's not looking good for New Jersey, the mid-Atlantic, and Pennsylvania, AccuWeather says.

If you're looking for a silver lining, holiday travel conditions are expected to be good.

As for after the holiday?

"There could be a period of rain and wet snow after the holiday [in the Northeast]," AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.