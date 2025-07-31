Whip It At The Love Shack! The B‑52s & Devo Hit The Road Together This Fall

The Cosmic De‑Evolution Tour stitches the groups’ worlds into one night: thrift‑store couture, choreography as performance art, and a catalog of songs that made the radio a stranger, cooler place.

They’ve crossed paths on festival bills before, but never locked in a run like this. Both acts are still fronted by three original members — The B‑52s with Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, and Cindy Wilson; Devo with Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh — so the voices, faces, and energy you remember are the ones leading the charge. And if you want in, move fast to lock in tickets before the best ones disappear.

Formed in 1976, The B‑52s became the unofficial house band for the beautifully offbeat, spinning out hits like “Love Shack,” “Roam,” and “Rock Lobster.” They earned Grammy nominations and cemented a place in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs. Devo, founded in 1973, brought conceptual art to the radio with “Whip It,” “Uncontrollable Urge,” and “Jocko Homo,” whose refrain “Are we not men? We are Devo!” became their calling card and the title of their 1978 debut studio album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

The B‑52s last toured in early 2023 before settling into a Las Vegas residency. That same year, Devo launched their 50 Years of De‑Evolution…Continued Tour and have kept it rolling ever since. Together, the core members are now in their late 60s to early 70s and remain veteran show‑runners who know how to fire up a crowd from the first note.

Tickets are available now. This isn’t nostalgia—it’s proof that music can be smart, strange, and still make you dance until your legs give out. And this time, you’ll get to dance this mess around and whip it… live, on the same night.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

