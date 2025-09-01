Where’s Trump? Golf Photo In Northern Virginia Sparks Wild ‘Body Double’ Rumors

While he hasn't made a public appearance in days, Trump took to the links at his Northern Virginia golf course amid speculation the 79-year-old is facing health concerns.

Or did he?

“Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden — A really nice guy, and true character!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alongside a photo of him and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach on the links.

However — that photo was reportedly taken at least a week ago, further fueling speculation about the president's health.

Conspiracy theorists on social media mused that the man in the photo with his granddaughter is, in fact, the president, not "a body double."

Navy veteran Travis Akers also had his take about the curious photo that has drawn the public's criticism.

"I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but if you’re fighting off increasing rumors that you may have suffered a major medical episode and to disprove that rumor and provide proof of life, you post a picture of allegedly playing golf with Jon Gruden today, it would be beneficial to post one that wasn’t from (Aug. 23)."

"I checked Gruden’s Instagram and AP archives and confirmed the picture President Trump posted is over a week old," he continued. "Look at the matched clothing, and time and date stamps. Attention to detail."

Speculation is expected to continue about Trump — the oldest president to ever be sworn into office — and his health moving forward.

