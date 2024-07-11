Where's The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey? Vote Now!

Poll Where is the best ice cream in North Jersey? Van Dyk's in Ridgewood Curly's in Riverdale Ernie's in Mahwah Goffle Creamery in Hawthorne Francy's in Bergenfield Applegate Farm in Montclair Submit Vote View Results Current Results Where is the best ice cream in North Jersey? Van Dyk's in Ridgewood 14%

Curly's in Riverdale 0%

Ernie's in Mahwah 29%

Goffle Creamery in Hawthorne 43%

Francy's in Bergenfield 0%

Applegate Farm in Montclair 14%

We asked Daily Voice Instagram followers their favorite ice cream spots in North Jersey. The most popular suggestions are listed in the poll above. Vote on your favorite now!

Honorable mentions include Cranberry Junction in Hackensack, Gelotti in Paterson, Conrad's in Westwood, and Ice Cream on Grand in Englewood, which were also mentioned by our Instagram followers several times.

Voting ends July 15 at 8 p.m. Winner gets bragging rights.

