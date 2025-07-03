Where To Watch Fireworks And July 4 Festivities In Bergen County

Here’s where you can catch the action around the area:

Allendale: Allendale's Fourth of July Celebration is the borough’s biggest annual event. The festivities begin at 7 a.m. and end with an award-winning fireworks show at Crestwood Lake.

Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular in Overpeck County Park: The county’s second annual Star-Spangled Spectacular returns to Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park on Thursday, July 3. County Executive Jim Tedesco, the County Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department are hosting the event.

The celebration includes:

Children’s activities

More than two dozen food trucks

A beer and wine garden

Fireworks over Overpeck Creek after dark

Admission is free and open to the public.

Maywood will host two major events this year:

Fireworks Celebration:

Thursday, July 3 at Memorial Park

Live music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Raindate: Monday, July 7

Fourth of July Parade:

Friday, July 4, beginning at 9 a.m., from 205 Maywood Avenue

Paramus will hold weekend-long celebrations kicking off Thursday, July 3:

Softball Game, Thursday, July 3, 8 p.m., Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, Paramus Fire Department vs. Paramus Police Department

Fourth of July Parade: Friday, July 4 at 9 a.m., kicking off at the intersection of Farview Avenue and E. Century Road,

Food Truck Festival, Sunday, July 6, 2 p.m., Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex

Fireworks, Sunday, July 6, Gates open at 5 p.m., Fireworks at dusk, Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex

Ridgewood is holding a day-long party on Friday, July 4:

Flag Raising, 9 a.m., Wilsey Square

Parade, 10 a.m., begins at the corner of Monroe Street and Godwin Avenue

Evening Celebration and Fireworks: 6 p.m. – Gates open at Veterans Field for food trucks, live entertainment, and a beer garden; 9 p.m. – Gates close; 9 p.m. – National Anthem; Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)

