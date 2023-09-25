When Will The Rain Stop? Ophelia Continues To Drench New Jersey

Ophelia is expected to slow track back offshore off the mid-Atlantic states on Monday, Sept. 25, AccuWeather says.

While the storm's intensity will diminish, its impacts are expected to linger Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Monday is expected to be rainy and foggy, while Tuesday will be drizzly, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will peak at 40 mph on Tuesday.

Skies start to clear up on Wednesday, Sept. 27, which will be be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, the NWS said.

