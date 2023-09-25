Light Rain Fog/Mist 60°

When Will The Rain Stop? Ophelia Continues To Drench New Jersey

Tropical Storm Ophelia is on her way out, but the impacts will linger for at least two more days.

Rain amounts this week in New Jersey. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Ophelia is expected to slow track back offshore off the mid-Atlantic states on Monday, Sept. 25, AccuWeather says. 

While the storm's intensity will diminish, its impacts are expected to linger Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Monday is expected to be rainy and foggy, while Tuesday will be drizzly, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will peak at 40 mph on Tuesday.

Skies start to clear up on Wednesday, Sept. 27, which will be be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, the NWS said.

