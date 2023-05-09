When Cars Collide: One Driver Extricated, Both Hospitalized After Ridgewood Crash

The elderly motorist was conscious after being freed from his Toyota RAV 4 hybrid following the collision with a Ford Escape at the corner of Dayton Street and South Maple Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Both he and the female driver of the Escape were taken by ambulances to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Village police and EMS responded along with firefighters.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

