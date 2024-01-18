Wheelman Admits Role In Carjacking Of Montclair Woman In Her Driveway: Feds

Andy Cook, 24, of Newark was with an armed man who pointed a gun at the victim, ordered her to leave her purse, phone and keys behind and get out of her 2021 Porsche Cayenne on Melrose Place in the township's Estate section on Dec. 6, 2021, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Cook then got behind the wheel and drove off, he said.

Essex County sheriff's officers spotted the Porsche on Route 280 in East Orange a short time later and pursued it.

Cook soon hit heavy traffic on First Street, then bailed out and tried to run, authorities said.

The FBI took over the case.

Rather than face the potential consequences, Cook took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to carjacking and conspiracy in exchange for what he hopes will be leniency.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of Sellinger's Narcotics/Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit secured the plea based on the FBI investigation.

U.S. District Court Judge Julien X. Neals scheduled sentencing for May 30, 2024.

The gunman has yet to be identified.

