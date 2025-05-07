'What President Talks Like That?' Biden Blasts Trump In First Interview After Leaving Office

Biden described Trump's actions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war as "modern-day appeasement," saying it's foolish to think Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop if Ukraine cedes territory.

"Anybody that thinks he's going to stop is just foolish," Biden told BBC.

Biden expressed concern about the potential breakdown of US-Europe relations under Trump's leadership, stating it "would change the modern history of the world."

He emphasized the importance of NATO, calling it "one of the smartest things we did." The former president warned that if the alliance ends, "you're going to have China and the former Soviet Union, Russia stepping out."

Trump's suggestions to acquire Greenland and make Canada the 51st state drew sharp criticism from Biden.

"What the hell's going on here? What president ever talks like that? That's not who we are," he said. "We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation."

The White House responded harshly to Biden's comments, with spokesman Steven Cheung calling him a "complete disgrace to this country and the office he occupied."

Trump has not yet posted about Biden's remarks on social media.

In the interview, Biden also addressed his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, saying it was a difficult decision but the right one.

"Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away," he explained.

