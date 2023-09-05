New Tropical System Expected To Become Major Hurricane Threatens East Coast

Tropical Depression 13, now in the Central Atlantic is headed on a northwestern path, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to create "stronger surf and rip currents" along the Eastern Seaboard, from Florida to Maine, AccuWeather said.

Depending on the path it takes, the expected time frame for potential impacts to the United States and Atlantic Canada is from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 16, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane, according to AccuWeather.

Over Labor Day Weekend, more than a dozen rescues were made along the Jersey Shore as swimmers struggled in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

Lee is the next name on the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names.

For more info on Tropical Depression 13 from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.