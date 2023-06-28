What Is New Jersey? Garden State Takes Center Stage On 'Jeopardy!'

On Tuesday, June 27's episode, "It Came From New Jersey" was one of the categories in the initial Jeopardy! round. The clues?

$200: We rule that Samuel Alito & Antonin Scalia came from this state capital

$400: Songs in this Broadway show include "Walk Like A Man" & "Big Girls Don't Cry

$600: An origin story of this candy involves the sweets in an Atlantic City shop being flooded by the ocean

$800: It was actually a trio of brothers who founded this New Brunswick-based healthcare company in 1886, but it goes by this & this

$1,000: James Madison attended the College of New Jersey; Jeff Bezos went to the same school, by then called this

Chris Ban, an oral surgeon from Pittsburgh, got the first clue correct: What is Trenton?

Erin Gold, a teacher from Aurora, Colorado, got the second clue correct: What is Jersey Boys?

Donna Matturi, a librarian from Columbus, Ohio got the third clue correct: What is saltwater taffy?

Everyone was stumped on the fourth clue, unaware the question was: What is Johnson and Johnson?

"Don't know what happened to that third brother," host Mayim Bialik quipped.

On the fifth clue, Gold chimed in "what is Rutgers?" but was incorrect. Matturi showed off her Jersey chops by correctly guessing: what is Princeton?

