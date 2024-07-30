Overcast 76°

What Financial Struggles? Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors With Video From Bergen County Mansion

Haters gonna hate.

Cardi B shares a video from the inside of her Tenafly mansion in squashing rumors that she and rapper husband Offset are trying to sell their Atlanta compound, right.

 Photo Credit: iamcardib Instagram (inset)/iamcardib X (left)/Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cardi B is calling out a news site for a since-deleted article saying she and rapper husband Offset are financially struggling and trying to sell their Atlanta home facing foreclosure — apparently from inside of her newly-built Bergen County mansion.

Following the report from Icy Scoop News citing "secret" financial struggles, Cardi took to X to have some words:

According to Realtor.com, Cardi and Offset gifted each other the Atlanta mansion for Christmas in 2019. Then, in 2021, the couple purchased their $5.8 million home in Tenafly in 2021, as reported by Daily Voice.

On Tuesday morning, July 30, she shared a video from inside of the Bergen County mansion, proving the point she and her Migos rapper hubby are doing just fine.

"Good morning from my second home!" she sings. "Go get the money. Go get the f—ing money."

