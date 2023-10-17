'What A Threesome:' Gordon Ramsay Tangles With NJ TikTok Influencers On 'Kitchen Nightmares'

On the Monday, Oct. 16 episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," Gordon Ramsay had to deal with the Gigante brothers and rescue their North Jersey restaurant at the same time.

"Three brothers, (expletive) me," Ramsay said on Monday's episode. "What a threesome."

Ramsay helped give Da Mimmo, an Italian restaurant in Dumont, a makeover — both aesthetic and culinary, while also whipping the Gigante brothers, known for their antics on TikTok, into shape.

The pizzeria is the creation of mom Melissa and sons Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante, who opened the place last November in honor of their great uncle, a chef who always dreamed of opening his own restaurant.

Before Ramsay even entered the restaurant to hate it, Melissa tearfully told the fiery celebrity chef that Antonio was overwhelmed running everything, while Vito and Vincent refuse to help out or promote the restaurant on their TikTok. Da Mimmo was $500,000 in debt, Melissa said.

While dining at Da Mimmo, Ramsay noticed an immediate problem. The restaurant didn't use fresh ingredients for the pizza and the food took forever. And the signature meatballs in a bread bowl? Well Ramsay was not a fan, as his meatballs arrived cold.

"$22 for that? It's like an implant gone wrong," Ramsay said. "Melissa, what the (expletive) you doing?"

It was time for the big face-off as Ramsay faced off against Vito and Vincent. Who would blink first, the profane celebrity chef or the boys from Jersey?

"Gordon yells at me, I'm busting his balls right back," Vincent said. "I'm not taking (expletive) from that (expletive) guy."

Vito said he would hit him in the head with loafs of bread. As the brothers bragged to Ramsay about their TikTok followers, Ramsay was not impressed how they refused to promote their mother's restaurant on their TikTok accounts, given the brothers a tongue lashing that would make a Jersey boy proud.

Ramsay then did his trademark kitchen inspection, and the results were not pretty. Despite the chef claiming they clean it everyday, Ramsay found floating mussels, rotten vegetables and a slimy chicken, prompting him to bust out his catchphrase.

"Shut it down!" Ramsay said. "I've honestly never seen a new business so dysfunctional this early. Have you given up? You don't care!"

Ramsay delivered another tongue lashing to Vito and Vincent.

"Wipe the smirks off your faces," Ramsay said. "That was embarrassing. Get some (expletive) integrity. I am pissed off. Your mom needs some help. We're in the (expletive) guys. I just need a change of attitude. I'm not gonna ask you, I'm (expletive) telling you.

Thankfully, Ramsay was here to help and not just yell. The restaurant received a facelift, a new streamlined menu, while Antonio visited Dan Richer at Razza in Jersey City to improve his pizza making. Vincent and Vito even started promoting the restaurant on their TikTok accounts and based on the show's update, all was well at Da Mimmo.

But reality TV is often not reality. For nine days earlier this month, the space that occupies DaMimmo, an Italian restaurant in Dumont, was listed for sale, before being removed last week and ae exploring the idea of relocating to a new space in Hudson County, Jeremy Gustoso, the listing agent said, though nothing has been finalized.

