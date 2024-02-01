What A Hero Looks Like: Law Enforcement Vet Rescues Choking South Hackensack 3rd Grader

It was noontime when a Memorial School classmate saw the boy choking and ran to get Laura Schreck.

Schreck, a retired New Jersey State Parole Board lieutenant, brought more than 25 years of law enforcement experience when the South Hackensack Board of Education hired her in 2022.

Schreck removed the boy from the lunchroom, delivered multiple back blows and used the Heimlich Maneuver to eventually free his airway.

"We are grateful to have [Schreck], who is a true asset to our community," South Hackensack Police Detective Sean Bannon said. "Her professionalism and dedication continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our students, faculty, and residents every day."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.