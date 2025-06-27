Westwood Principal Leaves For Position In Glen Rock: Meet Kelly Hughes

Kelly Hughes, who served as principal of Brookside Elementary in Westwood for the past three years, was officially appointed to her new role at the Glen Rock Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 23.

“We’re grateful for her leadership and dedication to the Westwood Regional School District, especially her time at Brookside Elementary, and we wish her all the best in this next chapter,” said Board of Education President Jay Garcia.

Hughes called her new position “an opportunity to contribute to a district with a long-standing reputation for excellence, collaboration, and a deep commitment to student success.”

Glen Rock leaders say Hughes is a seasoned educator who began her career teaching 2nd and 3rd grades. Over the years, she’s served as Westwood’s Elementary Curriculum Coordinator and as an instructional specialist in literacy.

“Glen Rock is a place where families, staff, and leaders work together with a shared vision to support the whole child—academically, socially, and emotionally,” Hughes said.

She added that she’s “especially energized by the opportunity to join the Byrd School community and build on the strong, positive school culture already in place.”

Hughes said her priorities include getting to know each student, connecting with families and staff, and supporting instruction and classroom growth.

She’s also excited to become an active part of the Glen Rock community.

"From everything I’ve seen and heard, Byrd is a place where students are encouraged to take risks, celebrate their individuality, and grow both academically and emotionally, and that’s exactly the kind of environment I believe in," she said.

That belief was sparked early on. Hughes credits her third grade teacher, Mrs. Poiani, with inspiring her love for education.

“She made me feel seen, loved, and cared for, while also holding me to high expectations,” Hughes said. “She showed me the power a teacher has to shape a child’s confidence and future.”

Now, as a school leader, Hughes says her goal is to ensure every student feels the same.

