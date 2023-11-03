Westfield Students Made Ai-generated Nude Images Of Female Classmates: Officials

Mary Ann McGann, a spokeswoman for the district, said the incident took place over the summer and was brought to the attention of administrators on Friday, Oct. 20.

The administration began an immediate investigation and police were notified, McGann said. All the images have been deleted and are not being circulated, Principal Mary Asfendis said in an e-mail to parents.

Citing confidentiality issues, McGann declined to provide specific details on the number of students involved and if any disciplinary actions were imposed. Counselors met with students individually and in small groups to discuss the incident, McGann said.

"All school districts are grappling with the challenges and impact of artificial intelligence and other technology available to students at any time and anywhere," Superintendent Dr. Raymond Gonzalez said.

"The Westfield Public School District has safeguards in place to prevent this from happening on our network and school-issued devices. We continue to strengthen our efforts by educating our students and establishing clear guidelines to ensure that these new technologies are used responsibly in our schools and beyond.”

Westfield Mayor Shelly Brindle said anyone with information should contact the police to assist with the investigation.

“I’m the first female mayor in our town and I have had a career of being an advocate for women and girls, so to be in a situation where you see young girls traumatized at a vulnerable stage of their lives is hard to witness,” Brindle said.

