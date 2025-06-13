'We’re Not Murderers': Rescue Owner Charged After Puppy Deaths Breaks Her Silence

Letitia “Tish” Mayo, 52, president and director of Rags 2 Riches Rescue in Garnet Valley (Delaware County), is facing five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records obtained by Daily Voice.

The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law on June 1, following an investigation into the deaths of five parvo-positive puppies, according to 6abc and Mayo herself.

Mayo is also facing 10 misdemeanor charges for allegedly acquiring more dogs than permitted under the kennel law, despite previous restrictions.

"Yes, we did face a heartbreaking case involving Parvo-positive puppies," she said on Facebook on Wednesday, June 11. "We sought help from multiple veterinarians but were turned away. Faced with limited options, we did everything in our power to save them.

"Sadly, our efforts were not enough. Losing those innocent lives broke our hearts — but to be called murderers for trying to help them is devastating and entirely unjust."

Mayo was taken into custody, held overnight at Delaware County Prison on $15,000 bail, and released the next day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1 in Bethel Township.

The rescue was placed under quarantine on January 27 after a dog tested positive for parvovirus, a contagious and often fatal illness in young dogs, according to court filings cited by 6abc. They designated a room for new dogs that come in, which is also where their dogs are held for two-weeks for a quarantine period, Mayo told the outlet.

The rescue is also in the process of moving to Delaware, Mayo explained to 6abc, after an April 29 cease and desist that was filed against Rags 2 Riches.

Still, she claims, Rags 2 Riches remains committed to its mission.

Just last month, Mayo earned the Love Promise Playmaker award by Subaru.

“Despite complying fully with all requests made of us, we continue to face ongoing harassment,” Mayo wrote. “This is not only disheartening, but it distracts from what truly matters — the animals.”

