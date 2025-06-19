Wendy's, Takis Spice Up Summer With Fiery New Meal: Here's What's In It

The fast-food chain is teaming up with Takis, a spicy brand of rolled tortilla chips. Starting Friday, June 20, customers can buy the limited-time Takis Fuego Meal, which combines Wendy's spicy chicken with the crunch and kick of Takis chips.

The new meal includes the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich, a spicy filet topped with crushed Takis Fuego chips, chili lime sauce, creamy corn spread, and cheddar cheese sauce. The meal also has classic Wendy's fries tossed in chili lime seasoning and served in a special tear-away bag.

Customers can also add a bag of Takis Fuego chips with the full meal.

"At Wendy's, we know how to keep things spicy, and we love serving up fresh, famous collaborations that tap into consumers' passion points, which made this partnership with Takis a no-brainer," said Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy's US chief marketing officer. "By joining forces with such an iconic and beloved snacking brand, we're turning up the heat and flavor in a way only Wendy's can!"

Wendy’s fans can also fire up their phones to play Spice Invasion, a free in-app game available through Sunday, July 20. Players can blast Wendy's menu items with Takis chips to rack up points, unlock prizes, and enter for a chance to win $10,000.

Sandra Kirkpatrick, the US senior marketing director for the parent company of Takis, Barcel USA, praised the spicy collaboration.

"Takis fans are known for turning up the flavor — and now, we're taking it to the next level with Wendy's," said Kirkpatrick. "We've seen how our fans love adding Takis chips to everything, and together, we're delivering a spicy, unforgettable experience that's made for heat seekers. Get ready to taste the thrill!"

Wendy's locations in Canada will start selling the Takis Fuego Meal on Monday, June 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.