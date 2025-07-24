Wendy's Newest Meal Takes Dark Turn With Wednesday Addams: See What's In It

Wendy's is releasing a "Meal of Misfortune," themed after the mysterious comedy "Wednesday." The meals will be available in US restaurants on Monday, Aug. 4.

The show starring Jenna Ortega features Wednesday Addams, a character originally from the classic sitcom "The Addams Family." Part one of the second season debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The limited-time meal includes "Rest in 10-Piece" chicken nuggets, small "Cursed & Crispy" french fries, two mystery "Dips of Dread" sauces, and a cherry-flavored "Raven's Blood" Frosty. The sauces are named "You Can't Hyde," "This Will Sting," "Grave Mistake," and "Nowhere to Woe."

Wendy's will randomly pair the sauces in each order.

"Don't bother asking which sauce you'll get – you must surrender to your destiny," the fast-food chain said. "Those brave enough to try them all must endure multiple visits."

Custom packaging and Wednesday-themed Frosty cups round out the cursed combo. Customers can order the meal in person or on the Wendy's app.

Wendy's said the collab brings together two famous girls with pigtails, referencing the hairstyles of Wednesday and the company's mascot, Wendy Thomas.

"Wendy's and Wednesday are both cultural icons famous for challenging convention with wit and a bit of sass," said international chief marketing officer Liz Geraghty. "This isn't a typical collaboration, because not just any brand could scheme up a Meal of Misfortune with Wednesday Addams. But for a brand that's proudly customer-obsessed and unapologetically bold, it was a match made in dark, dry-witted heaven."

The Nevermore Academy student also released her own "statement."

"Normally, I'd be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy," Wednesday Addams said. "But when the fast-food-slinging pigtailed provocateur said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn't resist."

The meal will reach Canada on Monday, Aug. 11, and it'll also be available in The Bahamas, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

