'Welcome To Florida!' Sheriff Mocks NJ Swatting Caller Sentenced To Prison

Brad Parga, of Guttenberg, who was 17 years old when he called in threats from the Garden State to Milton High School in Santa Rosa County on Feb. 14, 2022, said his reason for doing so was "to get on the news."

On Nov. 14, 2024, to two years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by three years of probation, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson didn’t miss the opportunity to give the cheeky update.

"You know I'm about granting wishes," Johnson said. So, Brad Parga, your wish has come true... Well, we caught Brad, and Brad’s going to spend two years in the state Department of Corrections in the great state of Florida.

“First off, Brad, welcome to Florida—we’re glad to have you! And the DOC is going to love to have you as well, so enjoy your two-year vacation here, courtesy of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office!”

Swatting, making fake emergency calls to prompt a heavy law enforcement response, is not a joke, Johnson emphasized.

Parga was convicted of a felony for making a false report of using firearms in a violent manner and a misdemeanor for interfering with school administration.

Parga’s hoax caused panic at Milton High School and tied up law enforcement resources.

Sheriff Johnson made it clear: “The clout is not worth it.”

