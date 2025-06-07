Website For Trump's $5M 'Gold Card' Visa Program Launches, But Details Unclear

The premium residency permit priced at $5 million would provide streamlined access to live and work in the United States, circumventing traditional bureaucratic hurdles.

Despite the substantial cost, the initiative has attracted the attention of global jet-setters eager to establish American residency.

The administration has yet to provide further information since Trump introduced the concept in February.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if Congress will need to approve the proposal before it can be put into action.

Trump envisions that proceeds from the program could contribute significantly to reducing the massive national debt.

"We'll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards, maybe more than that," Trump said. "A million cards would be worth $5 trillion. And if you sell 10 million of the cards, that's a total of $50 trillion. We have $35 trillion in debt. That'd be nice."

Comparable investment-based residency or citizenship schemes have been implemented in countries such as Greece, Portugal, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. But several have encountered challenges, with some programs recently discontinued.

The website named TrumpCard.gov is up and running but does not say when more information on the plan will be posted and visitors are asked to request a login code.

