Widespread Flooding, Downed Poles Close NJ, PA Roads

An overnight storm left parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania in disarray Christmas Morning.

Thousands of New Jerseyans lost power Christmas Eve, as wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour swept parts of the state (have photos? email clevine@dailyvoice.com).

Southeastern Pennsylvania experienced flooding well before midnight struck, which caused for several detours overnight into the early hours.

While the strongest winds have moved out of the area, widespread areas of flooding were reported especially across eastern PA, the National Weather Service reports.

Here are some areas to avoid:

PENNSYLVANIA:

2610 Diamond St., Hatfield closed due to a large tree hanging on the power and telecommunication wires.

NJ| Somerset| Montgomery| *Road Flooding*| Dead Tree Run Rd & Mill Pond Rd| Units reporting flooding, road closed | <C> BNN | BNNDESK | #1444144

NEW JERSEY

200 block of Demarest Avenue for tree and wires in the roadway in Closter

Studdiford Drive in Hillsborough, closed due to flooding

Dead Tree Run & Mill Pond Road in Montgomery due to flooding

Highland Avenue in Wyckoff closed due to downed pole

Blackwells Mills Road in Franklin Township (Somerset) closed due to flooding

Tappan Road in Norwood closed due to tree and wires in roadway

CR 622 westbound, from Bakeland Avenue to CR 609 Middlesex

Route 3 westbound, just east of Route 46 in Clifton. All lanes closed.

Route 93 southbound at County Road 56 and Fort Lee Avenue in Leonia, downed wires and transformer fire

NJ 35 southbound, north of CR 10 and West Front End in Red Bank due to downed pole and wires.

US 1 southbound, north of Sandhill Road and Major Road in South Brunswick due to downed pole and downed wires, all lanes closed.

In Pennsylvania, more than PECO 58,000 customers were without power -- 19,000 in Montgomery County alone on Christmas Morning.

Approximately 4,100 PSE&G customers were also without power, while nearly 7,500 Atlantic City Electric clients were in the dark.

JCP&L reported more than 23,600 outages in New Jersey, and approximately 800 in Montgomery, Bucks and Northampton counties, PA.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

