Two Storms Bringing Snow, Rain To New Jersey

A pair of storms heading to New Jersey will bring mostly rain and some snow this weekend and early next week, forecasters say.

Parts of Morris and Sussex County could see up to six inches of snow that will begin to fall overnight Friday, March 10 into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Between one and three inches of snow was expected across parts of Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Warren and Hunterdon counties. Skies will clear up Saturday after 10 a.m., with a high around 45. Central Jersey will get a wintry mix while South Jersey will just see rain, the NWS says.

Sunday will be sunny with increasing clouds with rain set to begin in the evening, and carry into Monday all day. That rain will turn to snow for the northwestern portion of the state, some of which could again see up to six inches.

The rest of New Jersey is in for a rainy Tuesday with the possibility of a wintry mix. Temps on Monday will be in the mid-40s and Tuesday in the low-40s.

