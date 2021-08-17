Tropical Storm Fred Expected To Bring Several Inches Of Rain, Flash Flooding To North Jersey

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is expected to bring three to five inches of rain to northwestern parts of New Jersey, meteorologists say.

Flash flooding is possible in counties along the Delaware River, the National Weather Service reports.

The rain is expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning, when the storm will make its way toward New England.

Parts of Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties are expected to see the most rain, while other areas will likely only see about 1.5 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Rain patterns Wednesday. AccuWeather

