Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Tracking Weekend Winter Storm Heading To East Coast

Cecilia Levine
Storm scenario 1
Storm scenario 1 Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Another winter storm is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend, meteorologists say.

Meteorologists are tracking two storm scenarios developing Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

One scenario suggests New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia will get heavy snow and gusty winds. 

The other could "mean an all-out blizzard for Boston and Cape Cod with very little if any, snow for the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather says.

The forecast is expected to change in the coming days and it was not yet known how much snow the areas would get.

