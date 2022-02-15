Tracking 'Hurricane-Like' Storm Expected To Slam Northeast

A powerful "hurricane like" storm is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Northeast on Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say.

“This will be a much different storm across the Northeast compared to what was seen recently,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

“While the region has seen bouts of cold weather, snow and ice over the past month, southerly winds associated with this storm will bring springlike conditions later this week.”

Powerful winds with gusts up to 60 miles an hour are likely to begin Thursday night and last into early Friday morning, AccuWeather reports.

Isolated power outages and flooding due to melting snow and heavy rain — even some thunderstorms — are likely, forecasters say.

Temps will climb up to the mid-40s to low-50s on Wednesday, which will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will be even warmer, with temps closer to 60 and cloudy skies.

Rain and heavy winds are expected to start sometime around 10 p.m. Thursday, and last overnight, the NWS said. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning Friday before the sun comes out. Temps will remain in the high 50s.

