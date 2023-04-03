Tornados Leave Thousands Of NJ Residents Without Power For Days

Thousands of New Jersey residents remained without power on Monday, April 3, more than a day after the tornados that barreled through the region.

According to JCP&L, 2,401 Ocean County residents were in the dark as of 10:50 a.m., most of them being in Jackson — where a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Howell and Sea Girt also saw twisters, although only 137 residents were without power in Howell, according to JCP&L. Restoration times were 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.

Additional tornados were reported in Cinnaminson and Palmyra.

