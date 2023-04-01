Tornado Watches, Warnings Issued Across Parts Of NJ

Several parts of New Jersey were under tornado watches and warnings, as per the National Weather Service on Saturday, April 1.

Burlington and Mercer counties were under a tornado warning until 7:15 p.m., while parts of Browns Mills, Fort Dix, Hamilton Square, Marlton, West Freehold and White Horse were under the warning until between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph and thunderstorms were being predicted across the state.

