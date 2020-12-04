Tie Everything Down: Dangerous Winds Headed Our Way, Weather Service Says

Dangerous winds will pummel nearly all of New Jersey and Rockland County on Monday, the National Weather Service warned.

A high wind watch was issued Sunday for all but the state's northwest corner, with a sustained speed of 20 to 30 miles an hour -- and guests as high as 60 mph -- expected.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the NWS warned. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for wide profile vehicles."

It also urged New Jerseyans to "fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

The "powerhouse" storm that began sweeping across Texas and the Southern Plains on Saturday was expected to bring possible tornadoes to the Gulf states along with the intense weather forecast for the Northeast.

"Wind is going to be a big issue Monday, first from the south and later from the southwest and west as a cold front approaches," meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

"Weather conditions will improve somewhat Tuesday into Wednesday, though it will remain chilly for this time of year," he said.

