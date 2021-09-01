Thousands Without Power As Tornados Rip Through South Jersey

Tornados ripped through parts of South Jersey Wednesday evening, downing trees and destroying houses along the way, the National Weather Service has confirmed (scroll down for videos).

Firefighters in Harrison Township were conducting searches at nearly 100 homes on and around Josephine Lane as of 7 p.m., unconfirmed and initial reports say.

More than 12,000 homes and businesses were without power around that time.

According to NJ Advance Media's Outage Tracker, the majority of the outages were reported in Deptford Township (3,900), Hamilton (1,200), West Windsor (1,200), West Orange (1,500), and Stillwater (1,200).

7:15 PM update: This storm is headed towards Trenton now. Wednesday 7 PM Update: Confirmed Tornado in the Burlington... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The NWS confirmed a large tornado over Beverly in Burlington County -- 12 miles southwest of Trenton -- around 7 p.m.

The Mullica Hill twister was captured by several Twitter users.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a tornado watch in the area.

Tornado Warning including Glassboro NJ, Pitman NJ, Mullica Hill NJ until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qOIRGEDDfF — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.