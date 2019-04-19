Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
STORM WATCH: Gusty Winds, Localized Flooding Forecast In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Rain forecast in North Jersey Friday through Saturday.
Rain forecast in North Jersey Friday through Saturday. Photo Credit: Julia Porter Photography

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch across North Jersey Friday and Saturday.

A slow-moving system beginning Friday night could bring up to one inch of rain to parts of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Union through Saturday afternoon, the NWS said.

"The biggest threat remains gusty winds, and we can also add localized flooding in poor drainage areas," meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

A chance of showers is possible throughout the day Friday, with patchy fog before 3 p.m. Temps in the low- to mid- 70s.

A thunderstorm forecast Friday night could produce high winds and heavy rain. Temps around 62.

Heavy rains were predicted through Saturday afternoon, with possible showers in the evening.

"As of now, the timing for the bulk of precipitation looks like late morning through early afternoon," Cioffi said.

"The chance of showers will be minimal on Sunday, but clouds will surely be around; keeping the sun mitigated to an in-and-out type deal."

