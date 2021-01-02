Storm Could Drop 2 To 4 Inches Of Snow, Freezing Rain On North Jersey, Eastern PA Sunday

A mild Saturday could be followed by a snowy Sunday for parts of North Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Temperatures were expected to be approximately 15 degrees higher than usual Saturday -- that's in the low 50s in North Jersey and high 50s in the southern part of the state, the National Weather Service said.

Rain was expected early with a leading edge nearing a Reading to Philadelphia to Atlantic City line early Sunday morning, the NWS said.

Temps were expected to be low enough for snow in North Jersey, and freezing rain was possible in western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, Pennsylvania, along with parts of Hunterdon and Somerset counties, New Jersey.

"Our main concern for Sunday into Sunday night lies along and to the north of the Interstate 78 Corridor, where a wintry mix of precipitation is anticipated," the NWS said.

Rain was expected to change to a light accumulation of snow and ice sometime Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

A light dusting of between 1 and 3 inches was possible in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties, while western Passaic County could get between 1 and 3 inches, the National Weather Service predicts.

Sussex County will likely see a mix of snow and sleet, with between 2 and 4 inches possible, the NWS says.

No hazardous weather alerts or storm warnings had been issued as of Saturday morning.

